A commendable effort

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) celebrating its 44th foundation day with a pledge to adopt five plants per member is a commendable initiative.

The initiative to adopt and nurture plants to ensure their survival rather than just planting saplings for symbolic occasions is a positive approach.

While the APWWS has been working for justice, equality, and combating social issues like child marriage, drug abuse, and polygamy for four decades, it is also taking on challenges like plantation and environment protection. Environmental conservation is vital, so it is praiseworthy that the society is focused on addressing the yet another pressing issue. Striking a balance between environmental concerns and its longstanding commitment to social justice is crucial for the APWWS to continue making a meaningful impact.

Furthermore, the success of any environmental conservation initiative is measured in terms of outcomes and impact, therefore the APWWS has established clear benchmarks by taking a pledge to evaluate the growth and survival of the adopted plants. This way, they can ensure that their efforts are contributing to the broader goal of environmental sustainability.

APWWS’s decision to celebrate its foundation day by adopting plants is a positive step towards environmental conservation but the long-term effectiveness of this initiative will depend on the dedication of its members and the ability to balance this new environmental focus with its established mission of promoting justice and equality.