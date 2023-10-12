Workshop for Group A & B officers

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Oct: The Administrative Training Institute (ATI) launched a two-day workshop for Group A and Group B officers of various directorates and work departments here on Tuesday.

The ATI partnered with renowned training provider, IBIS Solutions Kolkata, to conduct the workshop titled ‘Navigating administrative challenges through creative approach.’

“This workshop will equip our officers with the skills and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and excel in their roles, ultimately contributing to the progress of Arunachal Pradesh,” ATI director Pate Marik said, adding that “in today’s rapidly evolving administrative landscape, creativity and innovation are essential.”