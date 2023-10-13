Centre approves 7 bridges in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: The Centre has approved seven bridge projects in Arunachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 118.5 crore, union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

These bridges will be built under the Setu Bandhan scheme, he said.

“Under the Setu Bandhan scheme, we have granted approval for seven bridge projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 118.50 crores, intended for the state of Arunachal Pradesh in the fiscal year 2023-’24,” Gadkari posted on X on Wednesday night.

“Enhancing connectivity across regions, and fostering economic development, these projects align with our commitment to improving the overall quality of life and promoting the socioeconomic growth of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

Among those approved, two reinforced cement concrete or RCC bridges will be built over the Pacha river in Lachang and Goang areas in East Kameng district. Three bridges have also been approved on NH 313, from the Roing-Anini road to New Chidu village, via NHPC Colony, in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed happiness over the approval of the vital projects.

“Bridging gaps in connectivity through Setu Bandhan scheme has been possible, thanks to unwavering commitment of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji to all round development of Arunachal Pradesh. New bridges will improve our people’s ease of living and give a boost to local economy too,” he said in a social media post. (PTI)