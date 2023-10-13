APP organises trek to mark raising day

ANINI, 12 Oct: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) on Thursday embarked on a trek to the famed 7 Lakes in Dibang Valley district to mark the APP’s raising day.

The trek, symbolising the spirit of adventure and community engagement, was flagged off by Director General of Police Anand Mohan, and is being led by Itanagar Capital Region DIGP Vijay Kumar, with support from police officers, including SPs John Pada, Bomken Basar, Rike Kamsi and Ringu Ngupok, and the State Disaster Response Force.

The weeklong expedition is being organised in collaboration with Emudu Trekkers, a group well-versed in adventure trekking.

The initiative is aimed at instilling a sense of security among the people living in the border areas.

“The APP seeks to establish area domination and promote law and order in these remote areas. As a significant component of the initiative, the trek underscores the potential for adventure tourism in the state. The rugged beauty of Dibang Valley district provides an ideal backdrop for adventure enthusiasts,” the Dibang Valley DIPRO informed in a release.

“The trek is an embodiment of the APP’s commitment to community engagement, border security, and promoting the state’s adventure tourism. It exemplifies their dedication to serve and safeguard the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the release said.