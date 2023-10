Fifteen farmers benefitted from a ‘field day programme on sesame seed production’ organised by the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Napatia village on Friday. KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua and plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora provided information on ‘scientific cultivation and seed production technique of sesame crop’ during the programme, the KVK informed.