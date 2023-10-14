Training prog on winter vegetables

YANGSE, 13 Oct: Thirty-four farmers participated in a two-day training programme on ‘Winter vegetables and oilseed production and management practices’, organised at Yangsey village by the East Kameng KVK from 12-13 October.

Addressing the farmers at the inaugural function, Bana ZPM Mezi Degio advised them to “gather maximum scientific knowledge and skills imparted by the KVK personnel during the programme for fruitful farming experience in the future,” the KVK informed in a release.

The ZPM announced that “rewards in cash or kind will be given to those who perform well in the coming season.”

KVK scientist Dr MC Debnath highlighted the importance of establishing a community nursery of winter vegetables in the village “for efficient management and easy availability of seedlings to interested farmers on time.”

Agronomy scientist Dr WP Devi explained “the scientific package of practices of rapeseed-mustard,” while soil science expert Dr AK Pandey delivered a lecture on integrated nutritional management of rabi oilseed crop, the release stated.

On Friday, the farmers were apprised of “winter vegetable cultivation, with special reference to nutritional kitchen gardening and post harvest management of produce through zero energy cool chamber at home scale level,” the release said.

The beneficiaries were provided with seeds of winter vegetables such as tomato, brinjal, radish, broccoli, cabbage, French bean, chilli, coriander, and rapeseed-mustard.