SAD camps organised

DIRANG, 13 Oct: Over 500 beneficiaries of 14th Mile and adjacent villages in Dirang circle of West Kameng district benefitted from services provided by 26 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at 14th Mile on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and Dirang ADC JT Obi monitored the camp, which also featured a plantation drive in the campus of the government middle school in 14th Mile.

A SAD camp was organised also in Ozakho village in Longding district, benefitting scores of people. The camp was inaugurated by Ozakho GPC Wangjem Wangsu and Chubam CO Jananko Tingwa, in the presence of HoDs and others. (DIPROs)