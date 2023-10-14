Bakha FC win veteran football c’ship

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 13 Oct: Bakha Football Club (FC) defeated Hooligan FC in the final match of the 7th Singhik Veteran Football Championship at the mini outdoor stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday, thereby winning the trophy.

The tournament was organised by the New Market Welfare Association here. Millo Tara of Bakha FC was adjudged the player of the tournament, while Leyu Bhai Mara was adjudged the best goalkeeper.

Former MLA Dikto Yekar, who witnessed the final match, urged the youths to take part in games and sports and avoid drugs and alcohol.