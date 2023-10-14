3-day ‘loan mela’ underway

TEZU, 13 Oct: The Lohit District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) launched a three-day ‘loan mela’ under the PM Svanidhi scheme here on Friday.

The inaugural function was attended by, among others, Tezu SBI Branch Chief Bank Manager (CBM) Biraj Deori, the urban development & housing department executive engineer, the NULM CO, 90 street vendors, and 35 members of SHGs.

Drinking water filters, sponsored by the SBI under its CSR component, were distributed to the DUDA’s sanitation labourers.

The CBM apprised the street vendors of the importance of regular repayment of loans.

The SBI branch also distributed 69 UPI/ bank codes to the PM Svanidhi beneficiaries, the DUDA informed in a release.