RGU organises plantation prog under MMDC campaign

RONO HILLS, 13 Oct: The NSS volunteers of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) planted timber tree saplings in the university’s NSS Park on Friday as part of the Meri Maati, Mera Desh (MMDC) campaign.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who led the plantation drive, said that the MMMD campaign “gives true value to its tagline ‘Mitti ko naman, veeron ka vandan’ in the honour and appreciation to the martyred bravehearts, and thus it has become an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity.”

Education & Sports Sciences Dean Prof T Lhungdim in his speech emphasised on “national integrity and its importance, Skill India, and promotion of peace.”

Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin commended the NSS volunteers, and stressed on the need to “inculcate patriotism.”

He informed that “a blood donation campaign shall be organised on 18 October by the students, teachers and staffers of the university to promote responsibility and mutual understanding among the community.”

NSS Programme Officers Gomar Basar and Dr Manju Tage, RGUEA president Biro Taba, and NSS unit overall in-charges Raja Bos, Mintu Kuli, and Marina Panyang also spoke.

Faculty members, officers and 260 NSS volunteers participated in the programme, the university informed in a release.