Tedir highlights need for regional languages, mother tongues in school curriculum

BOMDILA, 14 Oct: Education Minister Taba Tedir stressed the significance of regional languages and mother tongues in the school curriculum, and informed that the education department will submit a proposal to the government to increase the language teachers’ salaries.

The minister was speaking during the silver jubilee celebration of Shanti Deva Vidyalaya (SDV) at the GRL monastery here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Tedir dwelt also on “the progress in the field of education,” highlighting the increase in the number of government schools, private colleges, government colleges, private universities, a state university, and a central university within the state.

He clarified the purpose of declaring 2021-’22 as the ‘Year of Education’, aimed at raising awareness among the public, parents and society. He also addressed the misconception that sending students to school absolves parents of their responsibilities, emphasising that “society’s progress relies on education.”

Tedir also shed light on the new education policy and its diverse curricula.

Furthermore, he encouraged the district administration to “launch a school adoption programme where officers would each adopt a school.”

He highlighted the ‘No Bag Day’ initiative, and suggested that “the officials should visit schools on Saturdays to share knowledge and field experiences with students.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Buddhist Cultural Preservation Society (BCPS) here, Tedir assured to provide “complete support for the institution’s smooth functioning and effective educational services.”

Lauding the BCPS and the SDV for their enduring support and collaboration in educating students in the region over the past 25 years, Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu emphasised on the value of education and literacy, adding that “education in values is equally essential.”

Lhamu underlined the government’s decision to regularise 500 ISSE teachers and increase their salaries.

She expressed concern over “students’ involvement in substance abuse” and called upon parents and teachers to closely monitor their children. She also urged students to abstain from narcotic substances.

DC Akriti Sagar, BCPS president Dondup Tsering, BCPS secretary Tashi Tsering, HoDs, BCPS members, alumni, former and current teachers, parents, students and public attended the event. (DIPRO)