Women’s team on ‘Himalayan odyssey’ in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: A team of 14 women, aged 50 and above, are participating in an 18-day ‘Fit@50+ summits and steering wheels expedition’ in Arunachal, being organised by the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF), in collaboration with the Indian Army.

“Led by distinguished mountaineer and Padma Bhushan awardee Bachendri Pal, the expedition will be a mix of trekking and off-roading on a four-wheel SUV in the remote terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, and will cover a total distance of around 550 kms,” the Naharlagun-based Indiatourism office informed in a release on Saturday.

The expedition, an initiative of Pal – the first Indian woman mountaineer to conquer Mt Everest – was flagged off from the NIMAS, Dirang (W/Kameng) on 12 October.

“Pal’s vision empowers women in their 50s and 60s, defying stereotypes and promoting fitness as a vital aspect of life, regardless of age or gender,” the release stated.

“With our feet on rugged terrain, we are breaking stereotypes about age and adventure. This journey combines off-roading and trekking, showing that adventure has no expiration date. In the heart of Arunachal’s landscapes, we will discover that dreams do not age, and the spirit of exploration knows no bounds,” said Pal.

This is the TSAF’s second expedition under the Fit India banner after last year’s Fit@50+ women’s trans-Himalayan expedition.

TSAF chairman Chanakya Chaudhary said, “We firmly believe that age is never a barrier to pursuing the extraordinary. This marks our second Fit@50+ adventure, reinforcing our dedication to supporting active, healthy lifestyles for individuals of all ages. We are proud to stand with these fearless women as they embark on this adventure, once again pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

“Arunachal, with its majestic mountains, pristine forests, and bordering nations like Bhutan and Myanmar, sets the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary adventure. Beyond its adventurous aspects, this expedition offers an opportunity for border, cultural, heritage, and battlefield tourism, allowing the FIT@50+ women to explore the diverse cultures and scenic beauty that Arunachal offers,” the release said.

“The Indian Army will lead the expedition on the ground, actively supported by local formations. The highlight of the journey includes the historical Bailey’s trail and the thrilling off-roading through Bum La, Damteng Mago, and other challenging terrains,” it said.