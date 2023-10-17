APSCTE approves granting class XII pass equivalency to diploma holders for higher edn. and employment purposes

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) has in its 8th general body meeting on Monday, approved for granting class XII pass equivalency to diploma holders for the purpose of higher education and for employment where the entry level qualification is class XII. The council informed that the same will be notified after the formal approval from the state govt.

During the meeting, which was chaired by minister for education-cum-APSCTE chairman Taba Tedir, the council also approved the proposal for registration of APSCTE with NCVET as assessment and awarding body for skill certification in the state.

While addressing the general body, Tedir emphasized that technical education plays a vital role in development of the country by creating skilled manpower, enhancing industrial productivity and improving the quality of life and ease of living. He stated that state government with its limited resources is trying to achieve some improvements in the status of access, equity and parity in technical education along with quality and introduction of plethora of reforms in line with New Education Policy 2020.

Earlier, higher &technical education director- cum- APSCTE member secretary Alik Jongkey informed the house that APSCTE is mandated to advise the state govt. on various matters related to technical education in the state, to conduct academics, examinations, administration and faculty training besides conducting counselling for nomination of students in various diploma and degree technical and professional courses.

“The APSCTE is striving judiciously to upgrade curricula in line with today’s requirements and equipping students with latest know-how for their better employability,” he added.

The meeting was also attended among others by commissioner (education), joint secretary (finance), secondary education director along with academicians from RGU, NERIST, NIT, representatives from planning department, PWD (WZ), RWD, Power (WZ), UD, skill development, textile & handicrafts, industry, RGGP principal, faculty representatives of Polytechnics including officers of directorate and the council.