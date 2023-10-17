MoS reviews flagship progs in Tawang

TAWANG, 16 Oct: Union minister of state (MoS) for commerce and industry Som Parkash, who arrived for an official tour of Tawang district, chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the district’s heads of offices on Monday.

The MoS emphasized the directives of the Prime Minister, stating that under the Prime Minister’s guidance, each North-Eastern state will have a visit from a union minister every 15 days. He also mentioned that, following his visit, he is obliged to submit a report to the Prime Minister’s office.

During the review meeting, the minister expressed his appreciation for the sincere and dedicated efforts of the officers and their staff in working towards the goals of flagship programs. He stressed the importance of these initiatives in promoting economic growth and development in the region and commended the commitment

of the district’s administration in successfully implementing them.

Tawang district planning officer Choiki Dondup delivered a comprehensive presentation on the various ongoing flagship programs in the district and provided a detailed overview of progress and challenges.

Earlier, Tawang DC Kanki Darang along with SP Dr. DW Thongon and other officers, received the MoS at the Ugyen Sangpo Civil Helipad in Changprong, Tawang. (DIPRO)