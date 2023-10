AALO, 17 Oct: A meeting to review the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was held under the chairmanship of ADC Mabi Jini Taipodia at the DC’s office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the participants, including the members of the District Water and Sanitation Mission, DPO, DMO, DFO, DDSE and ICDS DD, reviewed the status of water supply in the schools and anganwadi centers. (DIPRO)