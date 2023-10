AALO, 17 Oct: A meeting on panchayat development index was held under the chairmanship of West Siang DC Penga Tato here on Tuesday, during which overall performance, progress and development status of panchayats were reviewed and discussed.

The meeting was attended by the HoDs of all the line departments, the ZPC, ZPMs, GPCs and GPs, member secretaries of gram panchayats, the DRDA project director and all the block development officers (DIPRO)