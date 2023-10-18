BBBP launched in Lohit

TEZU, 17 Oct: The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme was launched in Lohit district for the year 2023-24 at district secretariat here on Tuesday.

Attending the launch ceremony, deputy commissioner in-charge Lui Shiba urged all stakeholders to join hands for effective implementation of BBBP scheme in the district.

Assistant commissioner Kamaleshwar Rao S also spoke and urged the members present in the meeting to lend a helping hand in eliminating anti-social activities from the district.

Earlier, Lohit ICDS deputy director-cum-BBBP nodal officer gave a detailed presentation on BBBP scheme for its effective implementation with the cooperation of the line departments in the district. (DIPRO)