ECI emphasizes on removal of multiple entries in electoral rolls

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Election Commission of India (ECI) gave emphasis on removal of multiple entries in electoral rolls, including photographically and demographically similar entries, with due consultation with the representatives of all the political parties in the state.

Participating in a video conference convened by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to review the progress of special summary revision of electoral roll with respect to 1 January, 2024 as qualifying date, ECI secretary NT Bhutia urged the State Election Commission to conduct physical verification of the locations of all the polling stations. He also urged the commission to ensure that the provisions of ‘assured minimum facilities’ are made available in all the polling stations.

Bhutia urged the state to ensure that criminal cases related to elections are resolved at the earliest. He also called for cent percent house-to-house survey coverage by the BLOs.

The ECI secretary also laid emphasis on complete removal of all discrepancies in the electoral photo identity cards. He said that the district contact centres and the voter helpline 1950 should also be made functional.

He also emphasized the importance of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation activities to address the rural as well as urban apathy in the election process.

“In border areas (both state and international borders), tranquility and vigilance are to be maintained in view of upcoming elections,” he added.

Earlier, CEO Pawan Kumar Sain took stock of the ongoing electioneering processes.

The CEO also reviewed the PPTs submitted by the DEOs and raised objections to some contents of the PPTs and suggested to rectify the same.

Joint chief electoral officer Liken Koyu gave a presentation on the status of the electoral rolls and poll preparedness.

Deputy CEO Shania Kayem Mize and all DEOs attended the meeting.