Govt. accords top priority to infrastructure development and training of sportspersons: Tedir

PAPU NALLAH, 18 Oct: Education minister Taba Tedir said that the state government has accorded top priority to infrastructure development and training of sportspersons to win Olympic medals after a few years. He said that Arunachal Pradesh will become a sports hub of India very soon.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebration of Arunachal Karate-do Association (AKA) here on Tuesday evening, Tedir said that the state karatekas despite lack of adequate infrastructure and training facilities have won numerous national and global medals.

He exhorted the karatekas to be humble and respect their teachers to achieve success in life.

Tedir, who is also the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president, said that the state, despite lacuna, had hosted the 6th Asian Jr. Table Tennis Championship, the Jr. Boxing Championship and the National U-30 Badminton Championship.

“The parents accompanying the players while interacting with me had said that they have visited many states but never came across so caring and loving people like Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

“This was repeated again when ‘the National Tug of War Championship was hosted at Tawang where participants from different nations termed it as a heaven on earth,” Tedir said.

Congratulating AKA for its achievements, former Tali lawmaker Rughu Tado, a yellow belt holder, said that karate has proved its worth with many state karatekas winning numerous global and national medals despite facing tough challenges.

Terming them as role models for younger generations which would benefit the society immensely, he said that the AKA has rose to higher position with discipline by accepting life as a continuing process with changes.

AKA founder president-cum-organizing committee chairman Likha Tara recalled the journey of karate in Arunachal since 1982.

“The AKA, led by me for last 29 years, has been placed either in 1st or 2nd position, 3rd position twice, but always remained under 5th in all India ranking,” Tara said.

Stating that para sports has vast scope in the state, he urged Tedir to pay due attention and appoint a coach for proper training of the para athletes to ensure winning medals in the Para Olympics.

“AKA will include Paralympic games and conduct tournament too,” he said.

The AKA so far has won 28 gold, 20 silver and 15 bronze global medals, he said enlisting the names of winners. Moreover, AKA has won 59 gold, 54 silver and 79 bronze medals in recognized national events, he said, adding karate medal winners are highest to be appointed under state’s sports quota, including 8 police personnel undergoing training now.

AKA general secretary-cum-organising committee sectary Tai Hipik, who started his journey in 1988, underscored the importance of the occasion, saying that the silver jubilee celebration would not have been possible without Likha Tara and technical director S. Deben Sharma.

A short documentary on journey and achievements of AKA was also screened.

Lower Subansiri district ZPC-cum-AKA founder treasurer Likha Sangchhore, AKA executive members, Arunachal Weightlifting Association secretary general Biku Sarita, many ZPMs, Arunachal Badminton Association secretary Bamang Tago, senior officers, among many dignitaries, attended the event.

The AKA conducted the 25th U-21 and Senior Karate-do Championship-2023 here on Monday with observers from AOA and Arunachal Pradesh State Sports Authority.