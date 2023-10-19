RGU NSS cell organizes blood donation camp

RONO HILLS, 18 Oct: The NSS cell of the Rajiv Gandhi University in collaboration with the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has organized a voluntary blood donation camp at RGU campus on Wednesday.

According to RGU’s NSS programme officer and assistant professor Dr. Tage Monju Burman, the camp drew 108 voluntary blood donors including students, working professionals, teachers, and even police constables. Out of them, 74 donors were deemed fit to donate blood.

RGU registrar Dr. N T Rikam, while visiting the camp, commended the dedicated work of the NSS cell at RGU and expressed his strong support in conducting such events within the RGU campus.

Controller of examination Dr. Bijay Raji and NSS programme officer Gomar Basar also spoke on the occasion.

After the conclusion of the blood donation camp, TRIHMS blood bank in-charge Dr. Tashi Paleng shed light on the urgent need to raise awareness about blood donation across the state.

Pointing out the scarcity of blood in local blood banks, primarily due to lack of awareness among potential blood donors and the general public especially, during emergencies Dr. Paleng revealed “the stark disparity between the 18,000 blood units required annually to meet patients’ basic medical needs and the annual donation figure of just 8,000 units,” according to a RGU release.