State cabinet approves creation of STPF for three tiger reserves

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) with creation of 336 regular posts as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for three tiger reserves of the state – Namdapha, Pakke and Kamlang. The creation of STPF will lead to protection of tigers and their habitats, protection of wildlife habitats, prevention of smuggling of wildlife articles, protection and safeguarding the assets of the department of environment, forest and climate change including those of tiger reserves and assisting in scientific management of forests.

The STPF would comprise of one company of 112 personnel each for 3 tiger reserves in the state and each company would be distributed into 3 platoons and 18 sections.

The council of ministers, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also approved creation of 414 contingency posts for various administrative units in the state. It gave nod for creation of 293 Group “C” and “MTS” posts for various administrative centers and further approved creation of 60 posts for various administrative centers in the state.

State cabinet created 2 new circles – Paye circle with its headquarter at Rikmum Riangio and Nyoriq circle bifurcating Tali administrative center. The Pipsorang circle office has been upgraded to sub-divisional office and Chambang circle office has also been up-graded to SDO for administrative convenience.

The cabinet approved ‘Transfer and Posting Policy of General Duty Medical Officers and Specialists’ so that their deployment is made in a rational and equitable manner.

The state cabinet also approved to provide a lump-sum honorarium to all the third language teachers of various tribes who have developed their own scripts @ Rs 1000 per month for 10 months in a year.

There are 1043 language teachers engaged presently and this cabinet decision will encourage third language subject of respective tribes right from elementary level onwards.

The cabinet also approved the ‘Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy 2020’ to make Arunachal Pradesh a favoured destination for investment.

The policy also includes special incentive in the form of amended power subsidy, among others, to large scale industries and to attract investors to boost up the state economy and provide opportunities for generating large number of employments. The policy further includes tax incentives with single window clearance for all mandatory licenses.

The cabinet approved framing of Arunachal Pradesh Home Guard Rules 2023.

The cabinet approved three byelaws for the proper management of solid waste in the state, namely-Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Byelaws 2023, Plastic Waste Management Byelaws 2023 and Construction & Demolition Waste Management Byelaws 2023.

Proposal for amendment of “The Arunachal Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules 2020” got a positive nod from the cabinet paving way for early establishment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT) under the provisions of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 of Govt. of India.

Cabinet further approved “Operation and Maintenance Policy” for rural and urban water supply system aimed at ensuring sustainable management of water supply system across the state. (CM’s PR cell)