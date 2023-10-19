BharatBenz unveils new dealership in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Daimler India’s renowned commercial vehicle brand, BharatBenz, expanded its footprint in the hilly terrains of Arunachal Pradesh with the grand opening of a brand new dealership, named “Atlas Trucking” in Banderdewa.

The inaugural event was attended by Sreeram Venkateswaran, president and chief business officer of Daimler India commercial vehicles and Business Head (East) Anshuman Kumar and others.

The gleaming showroom of Atlas Trucking, situated in Banderdewa is set to cater to the growing demand for robust commercial vehicles in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreeram expressed his commitment to providing excellent vehicles specifically designed for the challenging and hilly terrains of Arunachal Pradesh. He conveyed the brand’s dedication to meeting the unique transportation needs of this region and emphasized BharatBenz’s reputation for reliability and innovation.

For more information about BharatBenz and its range of commercial vehicles, visit the new Atlas Trucking dealership in Banderdewa, or explore their offerings at www.bharatbenz.com.