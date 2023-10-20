DC seeks sincerity from education dept

YUPIA, 19 Oct: Papum Pare deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu urged all the officers and officials of the education department to be punctual and sincere in performing their official duties.

He said this after inaugurating a training-cum-conference hall and MIS Cell (ISSE) at the DDSE’s office building here on Thursday in presence of deputy director of school education-cum-district project officer ISSE: Samagra Shiksha Tagu Tana Tara.

The DC, who is also district project director ISSE: Samagra Shiksha, commended the work done by the department of education by constructing training-cum-conference hall “which was urgently needed for the department to conduct trainings, meetings and any other activities at district level.”

Earlier, Tara highlighted the need and importance of training-cum-conference hall. Tara stated that the department had been facing lots of problem in conducting trainings, meetings and other academic activities due to non-availability of such facility. (DIPRO)