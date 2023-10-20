State-level workshop for NSS volunteers underway

No substitute to hard work, says Singhal

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Special education secretary Ira Singhal said that there is no substitute to hard work and “every one of us should have pre-determined goal of life to reach the destination.”

Singhal was addressing the NSS volunteers after inaugurating the three days state-level workshop on “Life Skills and Capacity Building for NSS Volunteers” in the directorate of higher & technical education (DHTE) conference hall here on Thursday.

“Without goals no achievement is possible in life,” she said and added that “the goals give purpose to life and sense of achievement.”

She further said that time management, positive thinking, discipline, effective communication are the key components to enhance skills and capabilities through proper education, knowledge and training for achieving the goals.

She informed about the various initiatives taken up by the education department like “bagless day in schools and others important initiatives for creating career opportunities for the youths of the state.”

Addressing the gathering, joint director of higher & technical education, Joram Muthu suggested the students to contribute to the society, keeping the motto of NSS “Not Me But You.”

NSS SLO Dr. A.K Mishra stated the objectives of the programme.

Altogether 100 NSS volunteers from different parts of the state are participating in the three days workshop, being organized by the NSS cell of the DHTE.

All the officers of the DHTE and directorate of secondary education attended the inaugural programme which was followed by technical sessions.