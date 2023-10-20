HU says it does not discriminate

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: “The Himalayan University (HU) does not discriminate amongst its faculty members on any ground,” said the HU authorities on Thursday.

Responding to a news item, appeared in this daily on 18 October under the headline, “HRLN writes to the VC on alleged discrimination against ST category faculty members at Himalayan University,” the authorities in a press release clarified that “The university follows its own policy in matters of determining salary of its faculty members based on a number of criteria such as qualifications, experiences, academic performance scores (API) as per UGC norms especially, concerning NET/SLET/SET, M. Phil., Ph.D., publications in journals, books, paper presentations in national/international conference etc. and contributions to the corporate life of the university

subject to appropriate amendments with the university’s prevailing policies, rules and regulations as a private entity.”

It further said that deductions in salaries are because of biometric attendance records.

“The university only deducts the salaries of those faculty members whose attendance are short of attendance norms of the institution,” the release said.

The university further clarifies that such allegations of discriminatory practices are baseless and without any logic.

It further said that the university upholds the principles of equality, fairness and justice and the Constitution of India at the highest esteem and never goes against these basic tenets.

“The overall growth of the university depends upon proactive cooperation and strict compliance from the end of its staff both teaching and non-teaching members of the norms and regulations of the institution,” the release added.