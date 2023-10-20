Nabam ‘Sam’ Samuel and Ngurang ‘Ninzae’ Takar of TWM to represent India in South Korea Invitational BGIS & PUPG competition

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: In a major achievement in the field of Esports, two Arunachal based gamers- Nabam ‘Sam’ Samuel and Ngurang ‘Ninzae’ Takar of the team TWM (Third World Mafia) will represent India in the upcoming India -South Korea Invitational BGIS & PUPG tournament which will be held from 26 to 28 October at New Delhi.

The duo along with two other TWM gaming members Mrinal ‘Destiny’ CR from Assam and Kezhangutuo ‘Lobster’ Metha from Nagaland have been invited to represent India in the tournament after securing 8th position during the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023.

The top 8 performers from BGIS 2023 will represent India during the India -South Korea Invitational BGIS & PUPG tournament. The TWM gaming is the only team from North East India who will be representing India in the tournament. The team is owned by a Bangalore based Naga Entrepreneur, Len Singson, who has been with the boys since the start and has guided them throughout. Both 19 year old Nabam ‘Sam’ Samuel and 20 year old Ngurang ‘Ninzae’ Takar are college students.

The TWM Gaming competed against more than 2000 teams from across the country for the period of 3 months and became the finalists for BGIS 2023. Only the top 16 teams competed in the 3-day event final, which was held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Mumbai from 12 to 15 October.

The TWM team out performed the experienced teams who had already represented India in various international forums and secured 8th position thereby getting an opportunity to represent India at international arena.