Tirap wins 17 medals in Indigenous Games and Sports Meet

KHONSA, 19 Oct: Tirap won 17 medals, including eight gold, four silver and five bronze medals in the first Zonal-Level Indigenous Games and Sports Meets, which was held in Changlang from 16 to 18 October.

The gold medal winners were Pangchak Wangsu (archery), Phoham Sawen (javelin throw), Setong Tekwa (high jump), Nokea Wangpan (bamboo race), Nokea Wangpan (bamboo pole climbing), Yambo Weti (archery), Yambo Honpa (javelin throw) and Pheche Wangpan (high jump).

Tirap had also won two gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals in the recently concluded 4th Jarbom Gamlin State Level Boxing Championship 2023 at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

Ressel Gohain and Chalin Socia won the gold medals in the junior girls’ category.

All the medal winners were felicitated in a programme organized by the sports and youth affairs department in collaboration with the Tirap district administration here on Thursday.

Tirap DC Hento Karga congratulated all the medal winners and the sports and youth affairs department for bringing laurels to the district.

DSO Noah Mongku thanked the DC for his support and encouragement to the department. He also mentioned the crucial roles played by all the coaches in the team’s overall performance. (DIPRO)