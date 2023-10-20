Awareness camp on livestock diseases

MEDO, 19 Oct: Animal husbandry and veterinary department in Lohit district in collaboration with the Lohit ArSRLM unit has conducted an awareness camp on “common livestock diseases and its control” here under Wakro circle on Thursday.

Representatives from ten number of SHGs registered under ArSRLM and fifty farmers attended the programme wherein the district veterinary officer (DVO) Dr. Naku Taloh, veterinary officers from Wakro, Tezu and block coordinator of Farm Livelihood (ArSRLM) Dulley Ankha were the resource persons. (DIPRO)