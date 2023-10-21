Foundation stone for 1962 war memorial laid

Tribute paid to martyr Neelam Tebi

DEED, 20 Oct: Education Minister and Yachuli MLA Taba Tedir on Friday laid the foundation stone for war memorial and park at Neelam in Deed circle of Lower Subansiri district.

It will be the first 1962 Indo-China war memorial and park, being constructed by the state government.

The Indian Army and high ranking officers of the state government, public & PRI leaders paid tribute to 1962 war hero Rifleman Neelam Tebi at the construction site on the auspicious occasion.

The awe-inspiring memorial will be more than just stone and metal. It will be a powerful narrative of valor, resilience and duty. It will speak about the bravery and the story of ultimate sacrifice made by martyr Neelam Tebi. The memorial will continue to motivate the younger generations in times to come, said a release.

Martyr Neelam Tebi joined 5 Assam Rifles Bn as a rifleman and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during 1962 war at the Battle of Bum La. The under-construction memorial will stand as a beacon of eternal gratitude etching his sacrifice into the very soul of our nation, the release said.

Addressing the people, Tedir said that martyr Neelam Tebi has created a history and he will be an inspiration to the state’s youth towards national integrity, unity and service to the motherland.

“The upcoming war memorial and park will have all facilities to interact and attract locals and tourists across the state and country. The state government has funded 5 crore for the said project. When completed, this memorial park would be a hot tourist destination and inspiration to the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Tedir.

He thanked the people of Neelam village led by Neelam Welfare Society for donating a huge plot of land for the said project. “The people of the area have also contributed land for the Indian army who will take care of this war memorial and park,” Tedir added.

Among others, cultural affairs secretary Tai Kaye, HPDCAPL chairman-cum-managing director Toko Onuj and army officers were present on the occasion.