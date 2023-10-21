Essay competition winners awarded prizes

ZIRO, 20 Oct: The winners of the essay competitions organized as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebration were awarded prizes during a programme held at Subansiri Sadan here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

The winners were awarded cash prizes along with certificates.

In the competition for the secondary level students, Raha Angki of Dani Kunia Govt Higher Secondary School and Nangram Oma Oya of Blue Pine Residential School won the first and second prizes respectively, for writing on the topic ‘Organic Farming’ while, Puma Yanu of Skylark Residential School won the third prize for ‘Importance of Water Conservation.’

In the higher secondary level competition, Taku Ribya of Skylark Residential School, Yowa Yajor of Dani Kunia Govt Higher Secondary School and Nido Showenn of Bumer Memorial School won the first, second and third prizes respectively, for writing on the topic ‘Social Media: Boon or Bane.’

In the college level competition, Riju Das of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University, Hage Tumpi and Rajshree Awasti of St. Claret College won the first, second and the third prizes respectively, for writing on the topic ‘Garbage Management and Segregation.’

The first, second and third prize winners of the secondary school level competitions were awarded Rs. 5000, Rs. 3000 and Rs. 2000 respectively, while the first, second and the third prize winners of the higher secondary level were awarded Rs. 7000, Rs. 5000 and Rs. 3000 respectively.

The first, second and third prize winners of the college level were awarded cash prizes of Rs. 10000, Rs. 7000 and Rs. 5000 respectively.

Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime distributed the prizes to the winners in the presence of circle officer Amina Nabam.

The DC advised the young students to upkeep their flair for writing, which he said, will be of great help not only in their professional career but also in their personal lives.

The essays were judged by a panel of officers comprising circle officer Amina Nabam, dipro i/c Gyati Kacho and tax and excise inspector Takhe Rinyo Nani.

The essay competition was organized by the district administration. (DIPRO)