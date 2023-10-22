Dr. Bengia Tolum and Er. Tapi Tai to lead AITF, adopts three resolutions

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: Dr. Bengia Tolum and Er. Tapi Tai have been elected as the new president and general secretary respectively of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF). The duo was elected during the two days AITF conference held here at Banquet Hall.

The two days conference witnessing the participation of all the community based organizations (CBO) of the state, concluded here on Saturday.

The conference also witnessed adoption of three important resolutions by the CBOs which include strong movement against drug menace, adoption of government school by each CBO and start of clean election movement. The CBOs deliberated at length about these three points and later adopted the resolutions.

In his address, Dr. Bengia Tolum expressed gratitude to the CBOs for reposing faith in him to continue to lead the AITF. “Even though I thought it is the time to pass on the baton to the next generation, I respect the decision of CBO to repose faith in me. I will try my best to guide AITF in a proper manner. We are committed to remain apolitical and work for the betterment of every tribe of the state,” said Dr. Tolum.

The newly elected general secretary Er. Tapi Tai, in his address sought cooperation of everyone to take AITF forward. “We will need support from every CBO to stand up for the CBOs who have entrusted massive responsibility upon us. This is a very serious and responsible position,” he said.