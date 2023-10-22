NPF passes resolution reaffirming commitment for honourable and inclusive Naga political solution

KOHIMA, 21 Oct: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) passed a resolution on Saturday reaffirming its commitment for an honourable, acceptable and inclusive solution to the Naga political issue.

The NPF passed the resolution at the party’s general convention-cum-61st Foundation Day celebration here.

“While re-affirming its earlier resolutions for an honourable, acceptable and inclusive solution to the protracted Naga political issue, the NPF calls upon Naga people to be conscious of our political history and work cohesively towards achieving our goal through peaceful means,” the resolution said.

Political negotiations between the government of India and Naga groups have been going on since 1997 with NSCN-IM and since 2017 with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups. While the framework agreement was signed in 2015 with NSCN-IM, the agreed position was inked in 2017 with NNPGs.

The convention also endorsed the decision of the party’s central election board in selecting a new team of central office bearers and central frontals for the tenure 2024 to 2028 and resolved to work with party discipline under new president Apong Pongener.

The new team will take over from January 1 next year.

Addressing the mammoth gathering of party functionaries, incumbent NPF president Dr. Shrhozelie Liezietsu said the founding leaders of the party chose ‘Cock’, which is a sacred bird for the Nagas in many ways, as the symbol of the party.

“Today, we are the proud heirs of that political party set up by our elders whose integrity had withstood the test of time,” he said.

He said this party was formed with a purpose and a strong commitment to pave the way for upholding the rights of the Naga people through the democratic process.

Liezietsu claimed that NPF is the only regional party today representing the identity and the aspiration of the Naga people.

“We represent the Nagas broadly in all respects because this party is deeply rooted in the Naga society and in the unique history of the Naga people. Our commitment is to protect, preserve and promote the socio-political identity, our rights and privileges as a unique people. We will continue to uphold this commitment which, we believe, no power on earth can destroy,” he said.

Naga people are with NPF at the grassroots level and therefore it will remain as the northern star under any circumstances, he claimed.

NPF will continue to strive to play the role of active facilitator for an early political settlement of the Naga political problem and it stands for a political settlement which is acceptable, honourable and inclusive, Liezietsu said.

Delivering the acceptance speech, the NPF president-elect, Apong Pongener expressed confidence that together they can meet and overcome the many challenges that confront the party today.

He was the senior working president of the party for the last three terms.

“I am confident, and have no doubt, that it is what the NPF believes in and stands for, as a bonded party family for the future of the Naga people and their indigenous brethren everywhere, that will keep us united and strong as ever, as we journey on together towards the future,” he said.

NPF being the oldest regional party in the North Eastern region, ruled the state for three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2018.

The NPF now has two MLAs in the Nagaland Assembly. (PTI)