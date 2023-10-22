CRPF’s civic action prog to build closer relationship: Commandant

KHONSA, 21 Oct: The 36 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant said that the main aim of the civic action programmes undertaken by the battalion is to build a closer relationship and understanding between the security forces and civil society.

Commandant Lamkho-kam Lhoujem said this while handing over eight sewing machines to women belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) of Lapnan village in Tirap district on Saturday under its civic action programme.

He said that the battalion has so far conducted a series of civic action programmes in different parts of Tirap district and provided

solar lanterns to students, solar street lights and sewing machines etc.

Tirap SP Rahul Gupta appealed to the people to always consider the security forces including, police as their friends as the government has deployed them for the safety, security and well-being of the people. He sought cooperation from all sections of the society for peaceful conduct of the upcoming elections in 2024.

36Bn CRPF second-in-command Leng Kipgen, GB Khunkam Chimyang and GPC Panghu Suyang were also present during the prog. (DIPRO)