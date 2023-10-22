Reliance Digital offers OnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone exclusively at its stores

MUMBAI, 21 Oct: Reliance Digital has partnered with OnePlus to offer the much awaited OnePlus Open Foldable phone exclusively at its stores. For eager buyers, the OnePlus Open will be available for pre-order starting 19th October 2023. As part of the early access, users can avail benefits up to Rs. 5000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards and One Card along with exchange bonus of up to Rs. 8000. For Jio Plus users, the offer provides benefits worth up to INR 15,000 on INR 699 Postpaid Plan.

The OnePlus Open will be available in India starting October 27, 2023, at a price of INR 1,39,999 in two elegant colour options: the timeless voyager black and the enchanting emerald dusk, informed a company release.