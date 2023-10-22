Lohit Youth Library Movement introduced to LBSNAA trainees

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: Lohit Youth Library Network won warm appreciation at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) this week, as coordinator Sathya-narayanan Mundayoor presented the Library Movement’s efforts to stimulate the joy of reading among the reading deprived in eastern Arunachal. The talk was part of an interaction series with Padma awardees at the 98th Foundation Course, the flagship training programme for young entrants into India’s prestigious civil services.

In his talk “Promoting education through joyful reading in script-less language communities,” the coordinator, Lohit Youth Libraries, elaborated on the vital importance of hand-holding of govt agencies with NGOs and youth groups. Outlining the enthusiastic support and encouragement received by library volunteers from enlightened administrators and committed public leaders, he pointed out that such support can generate faith in youth to become volunteers for serving selflessly their less-fortunate brethren. “Shining examples of such generous backing are library patrons like former Lohit DC Prashant Lokhande and our present Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and several others across the country, who are conscious of the importance of volunteers in ensuring the benefits of reading movement reaching remote pockets,” he added.

He further said, “As Arunachali communities have a long tradition of honesty, cooperation and team-work, these values need to be enriched and transferred to public service arenas like govt school education.” Pointing out that the library network model can be adapted in any part of the country, the coordinator was confident that with mass participation, Arunachal will develop 100% reading societies by 2032.

The eminent Padma awardee social workers who spoke were Sunitha Krishnan, (Founder, Prajwala Trust, Andhra Pradesh), Dr. Sruti Mohapatra, disability rights activist from Orissa and Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, environmentalist (HESCO, Uttarakhand), apart from the coordinator, Lohit Youth Library Network.

Sunitha Krishnan, who spear-heads the anti-trafficking movement, vividly presented the acute hardships and exploitation of women, girls and children trapped, deceived or kidnapped by the mafia. She appealed to the officers to work for educating the common people against such atrocities against women and children. Dr. Sruti Mohapatra, who herself became a disabled after a road accident, narrated her mighty struggle to bring in disabled-friendly reforms in govt. planning systems and initiate disabled-friendly facilities in public places. She appealed to the officers to be leaders in working towards a sensitive world, conscious about all types of disabilities. Recalling the recent climate tragedies in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Sikkim, Dr. Anil Joshi, a champion of environmental activism in the Himalayas, highlighted how economic development can go hand in hand with ecological conservation, for building a progressive India.

500 odd newly inducted officer trainees from India and Bhutan from the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Forest Service, Indian Revenue Services, and eleven other central civil services attended the talks.