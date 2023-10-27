21st Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament

Oyan team wins final match without playing

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 26 Oct: The Oyan Sanggo football team won the final match of the 21st edition of the Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament without playing.

This was declared by the organising committee, in the presence of spectators gathered to witness the final match of the tournament at the general ground here in East Siang district on Thursday.

In fact, its opponent team, Asi-Mirem, refused to play the final match, thereby compelling the organising committee to declare the Oyan team the ‘ex parte winner’.

Earlier too, the organising committee faced an unpleasant situation. There was a physical clash between the players of Asi-Mirem (Bilat) and Borguly (Mebo) teams in the second semifinal match held on 24 October.

Following the clash, the players of Borguly team walked out of the playground alleging “inefficient” conduct of the organising committee.

Champion Oyan Sanggo team entered the final after defeating Siluk (Nebo) team in the semifinal.

MP Tapir Gao distributed the prizes to the winner team and other achievers, in the presence of Geku-Mariyang MLA Kanggong Taku, MLA Ninong Ering, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, and government officials.

The champion team got a cheque for Rs 1 lakh, along with the trophy and a certificate. However, the organising committee decided not to give out the cash prize, trophy and certificate meant for the runner-up team.

Thirty-seven football teams from across the district participated in the inter-village football tournament this time.

Late Odam Ering was the mother of MLA Ninong Ering, who earlier served the state as union minister of state.

The tournament had been sponsored by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein for the last two years. This time, it was sponsored by Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, who provided Rs 3 lakhs to the organisers for conducting the tournament.

The organising committee, observing an unfavourable situation, arranged heavy security deployment in and around the playground and conducted the concluding ceremony.