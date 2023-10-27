Workshop on communication skills for stenographers

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Oct: A two-day workshop themed ‘Honing essential communication skills that motivate self and others for stenography services’ began at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Thursday.

Seventeen stenographers, comprising PAs, SPAs and PSs working under the state government are participating in the workshop, which is designed to provide stenographers with practical communication techniques that foster motivation, collaboration, and effective interpersonal relationships.

The ATI has partnered with Kolkata (WB)-based IBIS Solutions, a renowned training provider, to bring in the expertise of Rajib Bal and Moumita Talukdar as trainers for this event. Bal is the HR administrative head of IBIS Solutions, and Talukdar specialises in personnel management and international humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, ATI Director Pate Marik said, “Strong communication skills are the cornerstone of a successful and collaborative work environment, and we believe this training will significantly contribute to the growth of our workforce.”