APLS meeting held in Aalo

AALO, 26 Oct: A meeting of the central executive members of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) was held at the NEFTU conference hall here in West Siang district on Thursday.

Participants included, among others, APLS president YD Thongchi, general secretary Mukul Pathak, executive president Batem Pertin, and vice president Henkar Rokom Bado.

During the meeting, Pertin narrated the journey of the APLS, while Pathak highlighted the objectives of the APLS.

During the open mic session, budding writer, poets, etc, read out their poems and articles.

NEFTU vice chancellor and renowned writer Tejum Padu, former IAS officer Marnya Ete, and NEFTU engineering wing dean Dr Tomi Ete also spoke.

“The district APLS is doing the best to encourage literary activities of the state. APLS executive members also appeal to all the parents of the state to inculcate reading and writing habit in their children,” the APLS said.

Dr Tejum Padu, Jumsi Siram, and T Siram are the district APLS president, vice president and general secretary, respectively, the APLS said.