CoSAAP demands replacing NPS with OPS

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: Members of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), led by its secretary-general Gonya Riba, met Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday and placed their demand for immediate scrapping of the national pension scheme (NPS) and restoration of the defined pension system, ie, the old pension scheme (OPS).

“Riba started the discussion after handing over the representation to the chief minister,” the CoSAAP informed in a release, adding that the CM told the CoSAAP team that he would discuss with the chief secretary and the finance principal secretary on the matter soon.”

The CM also assured the CoSAAP that his government would take best care and would do whatever is possible to secure the interests of its employees, it said.

The confederation quoted Khandu as saying that he and his government “are focusing on improvement of training modules to train the state government employees in order to improve work skill and culture.”

“Our employees are the backbone of the state and the ultimate ones to be responsible in implementing the policies and programmes of the government. I expect proper guidance and suggestions from the officers to run the state smoothly in proper directions,” the CoSAAP quoted the CM as saying.