Mentor secy reviews schemes’ implementation

TEZU, 26 Oct: Mentor secretary for Seva Maah in Lohit district, Koj Rinya, reviewed the implementation of developmental schemes and the preparations for the upcoming Seva Maah in the district on Thursday.

Addressing government officials at a review meeting here on Thursday, Rinya, who is also the horticulture secretary, asked the HoDs to “ensure effective and time-bound implementation of all the schemes in the district.”

Rinya also took stock of the activities undertaken by the departments concerned for successful conduct of Seva Maah, scheduled to be held from 31 October to November, in the district.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh presented briefs on the preparations for the Seva Maah and on the status of various developmental schemes in the district.

The DC urged the government officials to “join hands in providing services to the public at their doorstep.”

SDO (HQ) Lui Shiba also spoke. (DIPRO)