Coordination meeting held

KHONSA, 26 Oct: A coordination meeting of PRI members, member secretaries and PTAs of Tirap district, headed by Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, was held at the mini-secretariat here on Thursday.

During the meeting, DPDO Nangram Pingkap informed that the state government “has released basic grants, SOR-2023-24 to rural local bodies as per formula 50 per cent population and 50 per cent geographical area basis, which require basic knowledge about the SOP’s before utilisation of the fund allotted.”

It was resolved during the meeting that SOPs should be followed strictly while implementing the schemes/projects by all concerned. Also, emphasis will be given on gender budgeting, revenue and employment generating schemes, including skill development.

It was also decided that the proposals of schemes/projects under SOR must be prepared immediately and completed within the first week of November. Geotagging of work site before, during and after must also be done mandatorily through the Arunachal monitoring apps and ensure submission of utilisation certificate accordingly for claiming of next performance grants.

It was further decided that work/project should be completed by the end of December this year by all the GPs.

Earlier, the ZPC in her address suggested to the member secretaries and PTAs to “guide the PR members in proper selections of schemes/projects and ensured 100 per cent physical achievement for development of the district.”

Lazu EAC DK.Thungdok, Longo CO Kapu, and Khonsa ZPM Ripi Doni also spoke. (DIPRO)