Mentor secy inspects schemes

TEZU, 27 Oct: Horticulture Secretary Koj Rinya, who is also the mentor secretary for the Seva Maah in Lohit district, inspected various schemes undertaken by the agri-allied, PHE, RD and ICDS departments here on Friday.

The secretary also assessed the actual scheme implementation under various departments in Lohit district, and suggested to the HoDs to “achieve saturation point.”

During the inspection, she interacted with the beneficiaries and encouraged them to “avail all the benefits in the best possible way.”

Rinya was accompanied by the Lohit AC, HoDs, and field staffers during the inspection. (DIPRO)