Awareness prog on domestic violence, drugs

MEBO, 27 Oct: A large gathering of students, women, and others attended a legal awareness programme on ‘Domestic violence, drugs and substance abuse’, organised under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) by the Tayeng Welfare Society Women Wing (TWSWW), in collaboration with the East Siang district legal services authority (DLSA), at the government higher secondary school here in East Siang district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam said that “such dissemination of the various rights and provisions for protection of women and children at the grassroots level will truly empower them by creating an enabling and supportive environment for them to seek redressal and support system.” She added that “the APSCW is committed to such outreach efforts by stakeholders.”

Pakam spoke also about protection of women from sexual harassment at workplace, and provisions like the internal complaint committee.

On the drug menace, Pakam said that “our sustained collective efforts of parents, NGOs and all stakeholders for the future of our children will continue,” and lauded the TWSWW, led by its president Yamen Panyang Tayeng and general secretary Oter Tayeng, for the initiative.

Mebo ADC Aeinstein Koyu in his address said that “the Mebo sub-divisional administration will take initiative with school authorities and voluntary organisations to conduct workshops on anti-drug campaign in every school by roping in experts and inspiring figures.”

APSCW Member Secretary Sangeeta Yirang highlighted the roles, responsibilities and functions of the APSCW “in empowering and uplifting the status of the women of the state.”

WASE president Yamik Dulom Darrang, its general secretary Joya Tasung Moyong, and Adi Bane Ane Kebang president Onam Darrang Pertin also delivered inspiring speeches.

The WASE leaders said that “the mission of WASE mothers to safeguard our sons and daughters and our fight against drug abuse and alcohol to protect our youths will be carried out,” and urged all mothers and society to join in the fight.

Senior pathologist Dr Kaling Jerang presented a brief on tobacco, alcohol, drugs, and substance abuse.

He said that “the diseases caused by the use of these substances bring about mental and social costs that the addict, the family, and the society have to pay because of addiction.”

Advocate Nyambi Dabi apprised the participants of the Domestic Violence Act and the Marriage Registration & Narcotics Act. She also highlighted the importance of “compulsory registration of marriage under the Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act, 2008,” and urged the participants to “avail of free legal services and support in these matters from free legal clinics from competent advocate and paralegal volunteers under the DLSAs.”

TWSWW president Yamem Panyang Tayeng also spoke. (DIPRO)