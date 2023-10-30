Ex RS member Nyodek Yonggam joins BJP

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 29 Oct: Former Rajya Sabha member Nyodek Yonggam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Yonggam, who hails from Oyan village in East Siang district, joined the saffron party in the presence of state BJP spokesperson Tatung Jamoh, Rani ZPM Besing Tatin, and Pasighat West (Ruksin) mandal BJP leaders.

Yonggam was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from the Congress (I) party in 1992.

He had resigned from the Congress party, opposing the state government’s move to rename the Arunachal University as Rajiv Gandhi University in 1997. Yonggam was also the first chief information commissioner of the state.

He has authored a number of books on tea cultivation and management. He is also leading the Small Tea Growers Association in the Siang basin. He had earlier worked as tea planter (manager) of Doomdooma Tea Company Pvt Ltd.