Fashion show couple donates prize money to village committee

OYAN, 29 Oct: Kamal Noroh and Yabom Noroh, who were crowned the second runner-up in the ‘Arunachal Married Couple Fashion Show’ held in Itanagar recently, have donated their prize of Rs 1 lakh to the Oyan Village Committee for conducting awareness campaigns against child marriage and drug abuse.

On Sunday, the villagers here in East Siang district felicitated the Noroh couple at the Oiram Bori cultural complex for being crowned second runner-up in the contest.

Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego said that “their success will inspire the local villagers to compete in such events and work for cultural promotion.”

The fashion contest was organised by Nya Tani Foundation Society of Itanagar. The aim of organising the contest was to raise awareness among the people about HIV/AIDS, demerits of child marriage, harmful effects of drug abuse, etc.