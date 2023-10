The All Assam Matak Yuva-Chatra Sanmilan presented the prestigious Bengmora Samanway Award-2023 to Arunachal Pradesh DCM Chowna Mein during the organisation’s 83rd central foundation day event held on 28 October in Dirak in Tinsukia district. “The award recognises his outstanding contribution towards promoting brotherhood, cultural harmony and preserving indigenous heritage between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” the DCM’s PR cell informed in a release.