The decision of India to abstain from voting on a United Nations resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict is deeply concerning. The resolution called for truce and demanded immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip. It garnered 121 votes in favour, 44 abstentions and 14 member states voting against it. India has traditionally always supported the cause of Palestine at the UN. This resolution called for truce. The conflict between Israel and Hamas is causing a massive humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel is bombing Gaza and has cut off most of the basic needs of the citizens. The situation is dire and if urgent intervention is not done, the people of Gaza will suffer more. The decision of the government of India to abstain from a resolution calling for truce on humanitarian ground does not make any sense. In fact it hurts the image of the India as an emerging power that seeks equality and peace. The move has been strongly criticised by the opposition parties. Leaders of parties like the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), BSP and AIMIM said they were “shocked” and “ashamed” over India’s stand on the Jordan-drafted resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip. India should not become a stooge of Western countries and start toeing on their line of thinking. It needs to continue to remain neutral and act independently.