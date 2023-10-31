DPO seeks 100% saturation of govt progs

AALO, 30 Oct: West Siang District Planning Officer (DPO) Marjum Karga said that all officers of the district should achieve 100 per cent saturation of all flagship programmes, “so that proper presentation can be made during the coming Seva Maah (November) programme.”

He said this in a district-level monitoring committee meeting here, chaired by DC Penga Tato.

Tato also urged all the implementing agencies to “review the work and achieve 100 per cent saturation in all the schemes.”

He asked the schemes’ implementing agencies to ensure “proper follow-up, monitoring, etc, so that the benefits reach the beneficiaries.”

“On-time completion and quality of work should also be ensured by the implementing agencies,” the DC said.

He urged the HoDs to “properly utilise the government funds for overall development of the district.”

West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete requested the banks to “release the subsidised fund for proper implementation of the schemes.”

He also requested the education department to “work hard for good CBSE result during 2023-’24,” adding that “poor result of CBSE exam is a matter of concern.”

ZPMs, HoDs, and administrative officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)