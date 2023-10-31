MEDP on food processing underway

ZIRO, 30 Oct: Over 30 members of women SHG Senyi Apoo Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd (SAMPCS), under the aegis of the Apatani Baptist Association (ABA), are participating in a 15-day micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on ‘Food processing & value addition of temperate fruits’, being organised at Abulyang here in Lower Subansiri district by NABARD District Development Manager (DDM) Mewang Lowang.

The DDM inaugurated the programme on Monday, in the presence of executive members of the ABA and others.

The training programme is sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office, and is being implemented by the SAMPCS.

Lowang in his inaugural address said that “the training will enhance the capabilities and capacities of the trainees through bridging the skill gaps by imparting appropriate skill upgradation and training.”

He emphasised that “the training approach should be outcome-based and not a routine type of training programme,” and added that “the success of this training programme will depend upon the sincerity, dedication and punctuality of the trainees.”

ABA ES Rev Tallo Apa advised the trainees to be devoted to the training, “so as to enable the banks to finance capital requirement for setting up individual processing units by the trainees.”