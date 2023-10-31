Govt job preparation course begins

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 30 Oct: A free 45-day crash course for government job aspirants started at Forest Colony here in East Siang district on Monday.

The course is designed to help Grade C and D job aspirants maximize their chances of success in the examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board.

Sponsored by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering under the ‘Super 30 Scholarship Programme-2023’, the course is meant for the economically disadvantaged girl students of his constituency.

Course coordinator Prof Enuk Libang provided to candidates some useful tips on how to prepare for competitive examinations, including time management.